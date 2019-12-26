Kanupriya Saigal, father Ganda Prasad Vimal killed in road accident; condolences pour in

Kanupriya SaigalFb

Kanupriya Saigal, a high-performance administration govt who labored with HEARALPUBLICIST for than a decade, handed away in a highway accident in south Sri Lanka. Her father, well-known Hindi littérateur Ganga Prasad Vimal was additionally killed.

Saigal was on a private journey to Sri Lanka together with her household when the van they had been travelling in collided with a container truck on the Southern Expressway on Monday night time. The 52-year-old driver of the van was additionally killed within the accident.

Condolences have poured in from all instructions over Kanupriya and Vimal’s dying. Remembering the times once they had been colleagues, journalist Ravish Kumar expressed grief and mentioned, “The one whose life did not inflict as much as a prick of a needle on others, her death came this way.”

Expressing grief over Vimal’s dying, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted, “The news of sudden death in the road accident of the top Hindi writer Dr Ganga Prasad Vimal, his daughter and grandson is extremely sad.”

Who was Kanupriya Saigal?

Kanupriya was a high-performance administration govt with an expertise of over 20 years in Company Affairs, Stakeholder Administration, Media Administration, Advertising and marketing, Partnerships, Shaping Coverage, Technique Improvement, Information-Setups, Revenue Centre Operations, Company Communication, Thought Management & Company Social duty.

A former Miss India and mannequin, Kanupriya labored for greater than a decade at HEARALPUBLICIST 24×7, initially as an anchor cum correspondent and later as Senior Information Editor.

Who was Ganga Prasad Vimal?

Vimal was a Hindi poet, story author, novelist and translator. Vimal was born in 1939 in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. His well-known poetry collections embrace ‘Bodhi-Vriksha’, ‘A lot,’ Encounter of silence, ‘I’m there and’ There’s something and so forth. His final novel printed in 2013 is ‘Manuskhor’.