Kapil Sharma-Karan Johar war: When filmmaker allegedly felt ‘disrespected’ by comedian [Throwback]

Though Kapil Sharma shares nice bond with nearly all Bollywood stars, there have been instances when biggies from the trade have been left miffed with the ace comic. Shut to 3 years in the past, hearsay had it that Karan Johar was extremely offended by Kapil for being disrespectful in the direction of him.

Kapil Sharma; Karan JoharIANS; Varinder Chawla

What occurred between Kapil and Karan?

Again in 2017, studies of Kapil and Karan’s chilly struggle was everywhere in the Web. In keeping with studies, Kapil and Karan have been internet hosting an award present collectively, and when the latter was supposed at hand over the stage to a different host, Kapil made a remark that reportedly irked the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director. “You are my assistant and you may leave now,” Kapil had instructed Karan Johar on a humorous word. Whereas Karan did not react then, he apparently was miffed with the comic for addressing him in a “disrespectful” method.

“While hosting the award show, Kapil Sharma invited SRK to co-host a segment along with him. Karan, who was co-hosting with Kapil till then, was asked to leave the stage in an allegedly disrespectful fashion. ‘You are my assistant and you may leave now’ is what the comedian said. This statement did not go down too well with Karan and he took offence to it,” a supply had instructed Deccan Chronicle.

Kapil’s episode on Koffee With Karan chucked out

The battle between the comic and filmmaker was additional validated when studies of Kapil’s episode on Koffee With Karan (shot earlier than the award operate) to not be telecast was out. A supply near the channel Star World had then instructed SpotboyE.com: “I don’t think there is any war between Karan and Kapil. But yes, we have decided to chuck the Kapil episode. Maybe it didn’t turn out to be exciting.”

Though the supply stated that there was no struggle between the 2 stars, the choice to not telecast an already-shot episode of Kapil hinted that there was some fact to the rumours.

Quick ahead to current day, Kapil and Karan share an ideal bond of friendship and are sometimes seen praising one another’s work.