Kapil Sharma reveals what’s common between Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur and his daughter

Ever since Kapil Sharma had realized about spouse Ginni Chatrath’s being pregnant, the comic had been having sleepless nights ready for the arrival of his bundle of pleasure. On December 10, the couple had been blessed with a child lady. An elated Kapil and a proud father, shared the excellent news together with his followers on Twitter. However do you know that there is one vital factor that’s widespread between Kapil’s daughter and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur.

Again and again, Kapil had been seen discussing about his pregnant spouse and the delivery of his first baby. And since Kapil Sharma has a rapport with Bollywood celebrities, he had been getting all one of the best needs coming his method from each nook. Whereas capturing for the 100th episode of The Kapil Sharma Present, Kareena Kapoor Khan too could not resist herself from wishing Kapil for the infant’s arrival.

Kareena Kapoor extends congratulatory want to Kapil

“Choti si, pyaari si, nanhi si, lovely lovely lovely gorgeous beauty aayi hai aapke ghar mei… Laxmi aayi hai aapke ghar pe yaar,” Kareena Kapoor stated. And on the very subsequent second, Kapil began leaping with pleasure and informed Kareena that the physician who helped Ginni with the supply, was the identical physician who helped Kareena as effectively whereas giving delivery to Taimur.

“Aapko pata hai doctor bhi same hi hai… Mereko jab pata hai, jaise jab logo ne mujhe bataya that you are in safe heads, Taimur bhi yehi hue the, maine kaha oye hoye, mere ko toh maza aa gaya, same doctor aur dono safe hai,” Kapil gushed and his inimitable method of sharing the information left everybody in splits.

Whereas Kapil had been capturing for episodes upfront so he may spend most time together with his spouse and the new child child, two extra episodes had been scheduled to be shot earlier than the tiny Sharma’s delivery.

Publish the capturing of the 2 episodes, Kapil would go on a break until New Yr to be together with his spouse and the brand new addition to his household.