Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh missing Navjot Singh Sidhu?

Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh SidhuTwitter

It may need been a 12 months since Navjot Singh Sidhu unceremoniously left the Kapil Sharma Present, however nobody has been in a position to neglect his presence. Go away alone the viewers and visitors, even the movie star decide, Archana Puran Singh, appears to be lacking him. Her newest social media publish is a sworn statement to that.

Archana’s tackle Sidhu

Archana Puran Singh had spoken up about how totally different she is from the person in query. Speaking about Sidhu, she had advised HT, “We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It’s just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry.”

Following the Pulwama assault, Sidhu had stated, “For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished.”

Sidhu’s feedback didn’t go down properly with the makers of the present and the twitterati demanded his fast ouster from the present. There have been reviews of Salman Khan asking him to take a break from the present for a quick interval in order that the damaging publicity may die down.

Archana lacking Mr Thoko taali!

Kangana Ranaut had not too long ago come on the present to advertise her movie Panga. Archana Puran Singh shared some behind the digicam scenes on Instagram and wrote, “BREAKING NEWS!!Panga team ka samose aur sandwich ke saath danga!!! (maine aisi rhyming‍♀️ kahan se seekhi? #Thokotaali ) WATCH THIS WEEKEND on #thekapilsharmashow #panga #backstage #TKSS @therichachadha @team_kangana_ranaut @jassie.gill @neena_gupta @ashwinyiyertiwari @sonytvofficial @banijayasia @houseofmasaba @azotiique”

Now, everyone knows the place does this ‘thoko taali’ time period has originated. Which makes us surprise, is Archana Puran Singh lacking Navjot Singh Sidhu?

Kapil turns into Sidhu

Kapil Sharma not too long ago had dressed as Navjot Singh Sidhu. Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to provide us a glimpse into the enjoyable and laughter riot the episode that includes her was going to be.

In a boomerang video, the 2 can be seen dancing funnily. With a satin blue pathani swimsuit, a vivid yellow turban and full beard like that of Sidhu, Kapil regarded identical to the politician. Shilpa Shetty regarded beautiful as she confirmed off her fabulous determine in a tangerine body-hugging costume.

That is the second time Kapil Sharma has changed into Sidhu. Earlier too, his look had acquired great applause from the viewers.