Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh to be fired from show over ‘religious mockery’ controversy?

Bharti SinghInstagram

Two days after the Punjab police booked Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon, director-choreographer Farah Khan and comic Bharti Singh for hurting the non secular sentiments of a group in a comedy present, a petition demanding Bharti being fired from the Kapil Sharma Present has gone viral.

The grievance was filed by Sonu Jafar, the President of the Christian Entrance of Ajnala Block, alleging that “the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt”. He additionally submitted video footage of the present aired on the eve of Christmas. The grievance alleged that the three celebrities made enjoyable of phrase “Hallelujah” within the present ‘Again Benchers’.

Sharing a clip from the video, Raveena Tandon mentioned, “Please do watch this link. I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”

Farah Khan apologised to everybody on social media and mentioned, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, and it would never be my intention to disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.”

Now, a petition on Change.Org has been going viral demanding Bharti’s elimination from The Kapil Sharma Present. Andrew David began the petition, which by the point of penning this report had obtained 7,167 signatures. The petition asks for 7,500 signatures in whole.

The petition reads, “The entire world was celebrating Christmas in December, when three Bollywood actors made a mockery of the biblical word ‘Hallelujah’ (God be praised (uttered in worship or as an expression of rejoicing) on a show called ‘Backbenchers’. I urge everyone to please sign the petition to stop religious mockery.”