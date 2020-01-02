Kapil Sharma Show: Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone reveals Ranveer Singh is jealous of Kapil

Deepika and Karan teamed up for a brand new challenge













Kapil Sharma and Deepika Padukone share a fantastic bond off-screen. Actually, each time the beautiful actress makes an look on The Kapil Sharma Present, the comic does not depart any alternative to flirt together with her. He has even admitted to being Deepika’s largest fan.

Kapil Sharma, Deepika PadukoneTwitter

Lately, the actress made an look on the comedy present to advertise her movie Chhapaak. That is the primary time she graced the present submit her marriage ceremony with Ranveer Singh.

Whereas the episode can be aired on Sunday, January 5, it has been revealed that Kapil narrated a hilarious dialog between him and Ranveer from the couple’s marriage ceremony on the present. Kapil mentioned that the Bajirao Mastani actor mocked him saying that though the comic used to brazenly flirt with Deepika, it was him who managed to marry his Mastani.

Kapil mentioned, “When Deepika was busy attending to the guests, Ranveer walked towards me and did a victory gesture saying Dekh Deepika le gaya mai.”

After Kapil mentioned this, Archana Puran Singh mentioned, “Before Deepika’s marriage where ever we used to go we used to spot this beautiful couple everywhere,” and to this when Kapil sadly reacted that he was the one one who wasn’t conscious of Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship, Archana mentioned that Ranveer stored it hidden from him as a result of he was the hardest competitors for him.

To additional tease Kapil, Deepika mentioned, “That is true. If Ranveer is jealous of anybody it’s you.“

About Chhapaak film

Chhapaak will see Deepika enjoying a strong function of an acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is just not solely going to be a hard-hitting one however would additionally vouch for Deepika’s expertise as an actor. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie additionally options Vikrant Massey.