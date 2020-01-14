Kapil Sharma Show: Finally! Kapil Sharma brings back Navjot Singh Sidhu!

The spat between Kapil Sharma and journalist Vickey Lalwani













Archana Puran Singh, Navjot Singh SidhuTwitter

There is not any stopping Kapil Sharma. After tickling our humorous bones with varied avatars on the present, Kapil is again as Navjot Singh Sidhu on the present. Shilpa Shetty, who can be the visitor on the upcoming episode, can be seen shaking a leg with Kapil Sharma dressed as Sidhu.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to present us a glimpse into the enjoyable and laughter riot the episode goes to be. In a boomerang video, the 2 can be seen dancing funnily. With a satin blue pathani swimsuit, a shiny yellow turban and full beard like that of Sidhu, Kapil regarded similar to the politician. Shilpa Shetty regarded beautiful as she confirmed off her fabulous determine in a tangerine body-hugging gown. That is the second time Kapil Sharma has become Sidhu. Earlier too, his look had acquired super applause from the viewers.

Shilpa shared their Boomerang video and captioned it as, “@kapilsharma ne show pe jab bulaaya, Toh ek alag sa Hungama (2) ho gaya! It’s so much fun being a part of the madness with the man himself. Don’t miss it! (sic)”

Archana Puran Singh on The Kapil Sharma PresentInstagram

How did Archana be a part of the present?

Archana revealed what precisely transpired and the way she was introduced on-board when Navjot Singh Sidhu left. Archana revealed that when The Kapil Sharma Present began, she was nonetheless judging Comedy Circus, the place she had seen Kapil Sharma earlier. She revealed that since she was judging that present, makers introduced on-board Navjot Singh Sidhu.

“When Sidhu went away for about two weeks, Kapil called me for two episodes. When he had to leave again for his election campaign, I was called for a couple of episodes. I was excited to be back because the backstage and onstage teams are pretty much the same as Comedy Circus. It was a sort of reunion and a lot of comfort working with Kapil and the team,” she advised DNA.

Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran SinghInstagram

Joke on Archana changing Sidhu

Speaking about how Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma make enjoyable of her and maintain pulling her leg on changing Sidhu, Archana revealed, “This joke has been going on since Comedy Circus days. I was the judge and there were two others — from Satish Shah to Shekhar Suman to Arbaaz Khan, Johny Lever and Rohit Shetty — who kept changing; but I was constant. They used to make fun of me saying, ‘Yeh judges ko kha jaati hai’.”

Archana Puran Singh, Kapil Sharma and Navjot Singh Sidhu

Archana vs Sidhu

“We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It’s just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry,” Archana had mentioned whereas speaking about Sidhu to HT.

Kapil Sharma’s transfer will certainly make all these pleased who’ve been eagerly ready to see Navjot Singh Sidhu again in his ‘thoko taali’ mode.