Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil ‘exposes’ Badshah’s wicked thought behind not losing weight

Kapil Sharma, Badshah

Belief Kapil Sharma to seek out humour even in issues we can’t think about. And one thing related occurred when the staff of singers – Badshah, Hardy Sandhu, Tanishk Bagchi, Asees Kaur, DJ Chetas – joined his present.

Badshah’s trick

Kapil, who’s on the seventh sky with the brand new addition to his household, the success of his present and the completion of 100 episodes, was at his hilarious finest as he pulled Badshah’s legs over his weight.

In a promo shared by Kapil, he will be seen telling, “Badshah jo hain vo apna wajan jaan boojh ke kum nahi karte hain kabhi bhi. Vo isliye nahi karte kyunki jaise aaj kal trend chal raha hai k eek ek film mein saat aath composers hote hain, to kabhi album ka cover bane, to ye photo mein jyada nazar aayein. Jaise Tanishk abhi complain kar rahe thhe, keh rahe thhe ke mera bagchi to inke hi peeche chhup jaata hai.”

Whereas sharing the promo video, Kapil wrote on Instagram, “All #rockstars together @badboyshah @harrdysandhu @aseeskaurmusic @tanishkbagchi n @djchetas in #thekapilsharmashow tonight #tkss #100 #celebrations with #goodnews #music #dance #comedy #fun #laughter #tv #tvshows #movies #bollywood #weekend #happiness”

Kapil – Sunil re-union

Not too long ago, Kapil handled followers with an image of his with Sunil Grover, with whom he as soon as had an unsightly fall-out. The image shared on Instagram additionally had Salman Khan and was from Sohail Khan’s birthday bash. Kapil captioned the picture: “#Brothers night #happybirthday @sohailkhanofficial bhai ❤️ @beingsalmankhan @whosunilgrover #celebrations #bday “

Inside minutes of the publish, followers went in a frenzy seeing Kapil and Sunil collectively. Whereas Kapil has shared an image with Sunil, he too just lately despatched out heat needs to Kapil for his new child child woman on Twitter and the latter reciprocated the gesture by thanking him.

Earlier this yr, there have been reviews doing the rounds that Salman, who’s co-producing The Kapil Sharma Present, would deliver Sunil on the present. Speaking about it to PTI, Sunil had mentioned, “But he (Salman) did speak to me briefly about it (bringing two of us together). We had a very casual chat about it but nothing much.”