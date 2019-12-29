Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna takes dig at ‘crying’ Neha Kakkar, calls her ‘Indian Idol’s Archana Puran Singh’

Neha Kakkar on Kapil Sharma PresentInstagram

The upcoming episode of the Kapil Sharma Present goes to be an absolute snigger riot. The nation’s prime singer presently, Neha Kakkar, can be seen gracing the present together with brother Tony Kakkar and sister Sonu Kakkar.

Neha Kakkar is an emotional particular person and we get to see a glimpse of that in virtually each episode of Indian Idol. In a promo shared by the channel, we will see Krushna Abhishek making enjoyable of Neha’s fixed crying. He even goes on to check her with Archana Puran Singh.

Krushna, dressed as Sapna, tells everybody, “Terek ko pata hai, ye Indian Idol ki Archana Puran Singh hai?” When Kapil Sharma asks him how, Krushna says, “Ye yahan par kisi bhi baat pe hans hans ke paise kama rahi hain, aur ye vahan par ro ro kar paise kama rahi hai.” This leaves everybody on the units, together with Neha Kakkar, in splits.

Bharti Singh additionally tried discovering the proper match for Neha Kakkar. We should inform you right here that Neha had a somewhat ugly breakup with Himansh Kohli, who had proposed to Neha on the units of Indian Idol. After their breakup, Neha had apparently deleted all their footage from social media, however Himansh’s Instagram account nonetheless has their PDA photographs.

Neha and Himansh’s relationship had ended on an disagreeable be aware. The singer had made their break up public by talking about it on social media. She had even stated that she was affected by despair after the breakup. She was so upset that she was seen breaking down in public on a number of events. Publish their breakup, Neha had deleted all her footage with Himansh and had even unfollowed him on Instagram.

Neha was even linked to her Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar after her break up. An upset Neha had taken to social media to say, “Even if she’s a celebrity, she’s a human being first! Stop being so heartless. Stop talking about somebody’s personal life or character. Stop judging. Stop embarrassing people. Don’t do so much that they get depression.”