Kapil Sharma Show: Was Kiku Sharda not allowed to share stage with Neha Kakkar due to this reason?

The spat between Kapil Sharma and journalist Vickey Lalwani













Bear in mind how Krushna Abhishek was requested to not carry out when Govinda and his spouse Sunita got here on The Kapil Sharma Present on account of their household feud? It seems like Kiku Sharda too has apparently confronted the identical destiny when singer Neha Kakkar alongside together with her sister Sonu Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar had been invited on the comedy present.

Kapil Sharma, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Kiku ShardaInstagram

The Challenge

Not way back, Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar had slammed Kiku Sharda and Gaurav Gera for making enjoyable of her peak and singing expertise on their present referred to as Dr. Pran Lele. Taking offence of their act, Neha has stated on Instagram that she was genuinely damage by the feedback like ‘Neha Kankar’ and ‘Chotu’ had been handed on her. Her brother Tony Kakkar too had given a befitting reply to the makers asking them in the event that they know what an individual goes via after they make enjoyable of their physique dimension or form.

Neha Kakkar, Kiku Sharda, Gaurav GeraInstagram

Kiku Sharda lacking

So when Neha Kakkar appeared on The Kapil Sharma Present’s Saturday episode, Kiku Sharda, who performs the roles of Bachha and Achha Yadav, did not carry out in entrance of the singer. Although the comic had a small gig through the introductory section of the present, he was not seen throughout the complete episode thereafter.

Krushna Abhishek’s jibes at Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar on Kapil Sharma PresentInstagram

All through the episode, Neha appeared very a lot excited and did not thoughts when Kapil together with Krushna Abhishek poking enjoyable about her peak and crying on each episode of Indian Idol 11. The singer loved each little bit of her time on The Kapil Sharma Present.

Bother for Bharti Singh

In the meantime, a petition demanding Bharti Singh being fired from The Kapil Sharma Present has gone viral. The grievance was filed by Sonu Jafar, the President of the Christian Entrance of Ajnala Block, alleging that “the religious sentiments of Christians have been hurt”. He additionally submitted video footage of the present aired on the eve of Christmas. The grievance alleged that the three celebrities made enjoyable of phrase “Hallelujah” within the present ‘Again Benchers’.