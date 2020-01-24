Kapil Sharma Show: Why did Aamir Khan refuse to be a part of the show?

Aamir did not wish to play one other previous man after ‘Dangal’: Rajkumar Hirani













Each episode of The Kapil Sharma Present turns into a double dose of enjoyable, laughter and leisure each time now we have the Khans on-board. Be it, Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, the superstars not solely add their charisma to the episode but additionally make it larger-than-life. Whereas Shah Rukh and Salman have appeared on the present a number of instances, now we have not been in a position to see Aamir Khan on the present but.

Motive behind Aamir’s no present

Aamir Khan, who comes up with one massive challenge yearly, that breaks all box-office data of his earlier movies and the movies of the opposite Khans, has not appeared on Kapil Sharma Present even as soon as, until date. Motive? Effectively, until you could have been residing underneath a rock, you’d know that Perfectionist would not like selling his movies and believes that his movies ought to do all of the speaking themselves.

Whereas Aamir had consciously adopted this resolution of his for a few years, he broke it when he appeared on final yr’s Koffee with Karan and promoted his movie, Thugs of Hindostan. Since he wasn’t prepared to advertise his movies earlier, he refused to be part of Kapil’s present too. And every time the group approached him to be on the present in any other case, his dates did not permit him to be on the present. Nonetheless, he has typically mentioned that he loves Kapil Sharma. Going by the destiny his final movie noticed, it would not be shocking if we get to see Mr Khan on Kapil’s present quickly.

Thugs failure

Speaking concerning the failure of his movie, Thugs of Hindostan, which additionally featured Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan informed IANS, “I’ve met a lot of people who told me they liked the film. But I don’t judge these things. I think the audience has full right to say exactly what they want and they can be harsh in their criticism, that’s their right. If there was a certain amount of harshness, so be it. Also, I didn’t give a flop film in a long time! So people got an opportunity to take out their anger, which is good too. It’s been years since I have had a failure. Every director that I work with, they are good and their intentions are good. We all aim to make a good film but sometimes it doesn’t happen. Filmmaking is difficult. I’m a team player. If my director has gone wrong, I’ve gone wrong with him.”