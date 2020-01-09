Kapil Sharma Show: Why MS Dhoni refused to be on the show despite being invited several times?

Sunil has opened up on why he by no means returned to The Kapil Sharma Present













Our Indian cricketers create totally different magic and leisure, each time they’re on The Kapil Sharma Present. From Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh to legends like Kapil Dev and Gavaskar; we’ve got seen cricketers going all candid and ballistic on the present. It has all the time been attention-grabbing to see the opposite, extra enjoyable facet of cricketers on the present however we’ve not been in a position to see the one cricketer which the nation is ready for on the present – MS Dhoni.

Motive behind MS Dhoni’s absence

An Amar Ujala report has mentioned that MS Dhoni was invited to be on the present a number of instances however he could not make it. Motive? His busy schedule. It so occurred that MS Dhoni could not make time between his busy cricketing schedule and being on the leisure present. Nevertheless, now that he has retired from the take a look at format of cricket, he would possibly have the ability to squeeze in a while to be on the present.

Aside from Dhoni, Aamir Khan additionally hasn’t been in a position to come to the present too. Regardless of the 2 different Khans – Shah Rukh and Salman being virtually a daily fixture on the present, Aamir hasn’t graced the present even as soon as. Since Aamir does not consider in selling his movies, he hasn’t been part of the present. Nevertheless, he made an exception in the course of the promotions of Thugs of Hindostan, so we’ve got our fingers crossed in hope that we would get to see him too on the present.

Why not Sachin Tendulkar?

Sachin Tendulkar is one other cricketer who has not been part of the present because of his busy schedule. Whereas even Navjot Singh Sidhu had invited his spouse to the Kapil Sharma Present. Sunil Gavaskar too grew to become part of the present by means of a video name when your complete cricket workforce of ’83 got here on the present. It could be attention-grabbing to see the God of Cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, grace the present along with his household.

Kapil just lately welcomed his first youngster – a child daughter into this world. The ace comic had taken a brief break to spend high quality time with spouse and daughter after her beginning and has once more joined the present again.