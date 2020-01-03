Kapil Sharma Show’s Sumona Chakravarti says she’s literally asking for work: ‘Many…

House / TV / Kapil Sharma Present’s Sumona Chakravarti says she’s actually asking for work: ‘Many might have forgotten I exist’

Though she’s extensively recognised for her adroitness, Sumona Chakravarti in her personal phrases, has not been doing sufficient as an actor. In movies, she was final seen within the Salman Khan-starrer Kick (2014). On TV, she has been part of The Kapil Sharma Present for fairly a while now. One wonders what’s retaining her away from doing extra.

“I don’t socialise much or attend parties, I usually head home or catch up with friends after shooting. Many might have forgotten I exist (laughs). But, I think it’s very important to make your presence felt these days if you want to continue as an actor,” opines Sumona.

Other than not getting the type of work she is longing for, the 31-year-old factors out that folks usually find yourself misunderstanding her, which provides to her worries. “I feel people think I’m arrogant, will ask for heavy remuneration and so on. That’s not true. I want to put it out there for everyone that being an actor, I’d demand what I deserve and I’m ready to negotiate for a good project. My PR skills definitely aren’t up to the mark. I realised that quite late… Now, I’m trying to better my approach, meeting people, even calling and messaging them; literally asking for work,” explains Sumona, including that though there’s no disgrace in asking for work, she was below the impression that “you just need to prove yourself with your work and rest will fall in place. But clearly just working hard isn’t enough”.

Whereas her effort has began exhibiting outcomes, the actor says there’s nonetheless a protracted option to go. Ask the type of characters and genres she is specializing in, she says, “The hero-heroine days are gone, focus is mostly on stories and ensemble cast. Of course, if I get one of the lead parts, I’d love to do it, but then if I’m offered a character essential to the plot, I’d take that, too. It can’t be like if you remove the character the story still progresses, there needs to be some significance,” says Sumona.

The genres that she’s craving to discover embody an out-and-out romance or darker tales. “Maybe a psycho character or a police/intelligence officer. Such characters are fascinating,” she says.