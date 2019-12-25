Karan Johar is all set to launch Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood. Project to take off soon

Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur.Twitter

Karan Johar has been exhibiting plenty of curiosity in collaborating with Vijay Deverakonda. Particularly after Arjun Reddy and Expensive Comrade, the favored filmmaker is alleged to have been staying in contact with Vijay frequently and we now have seen Vijay being current at Karan’s place for a lot of large events. Additionally, it’s stated that Karan has supplied a mind-blowing deal to Vijay, however the information is that he rejected it.

Sources say that filmmaker supplied a deal price Rs 50 crore. Karan needed to remake Expensive Comrade in Hindi and that’s the reason he even hosted the particular screening of the movie in Mumbai. However now, that Vijay has rejected doing the identical movie once more, appears like issues are transferring like a snail.

Properly, Vijay Deverakonda is at the moment busy wrapping up World Well-known Lover which is being directed by Kranthi Madhav. Additionally, he’s engaged on Fighter, for which she joined fingers with Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. This movie is being directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh himself.

Karan Johar, Vijay DeverakondaInstagram

The filmmakers needed to launch the movie in Hindi too holding the craze Vijay has in North. So to make it occur, it’s stated that they’ve joined fingers with Karan Johar to launch it in Hindi. This manner, even Karan’s want of working with Vijay will grow to be true. Sources say that the movie shall be helmed as a multi-lingual which additionally contains Hindi and with Karan on board, it’s anticipated to have a great launch within the northern circuit.

Reportedly, Charmme Kaur went all the best way to Mumbai to finalise the deal and sources say that Karan Johar was impressed with the story and idea of Fighter. Nevertheless, an official affirmation continues to be awaited relating to the collaboration and then again, followers of Vijay are excited to see him doing nice in Bollywood too.