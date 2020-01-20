Karan Johar regrets making K3G but loved ‘Poo’ in the movie

KJo celebrates the success of ‘Dhadak’













“Tumhara Koi Haq Nahi Banta Ki Tum Itni Khoobsurat Lago” this epic dialogue of Kareena Kapoor from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) was rehearsed by nearly each different Indian lady standing reverse a mirror. Karan Johar’s 2001 launch ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ is one such film that completely suits the invoice of memorable Bollywood flicks.

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, this multi-starer household drama had received hundreds of thousands of hearts when it launched. Each character within the film has its personal significance as is fondly remembered by film buffs even right this moment. Karan Johar is understood for the portrayal of posh characters, gorgeous locales, next-gen love tales and rather more. Every Dharma manufacturing film is understood to face out as a household entertainer.

K3G the Greatest slap on Karan Johar’s face

However it seems that after a decade, Karan Johar who directed K3G regrets making it. Not too long ago Karan Johar was on Audible Suno’s present Image-Ke-Peeche. On the present, Karan stated that Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the largest slap on his face. He stated, “I thought that I’m making the biggest film in Hindi cinema since ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ until Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’ and Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Dil Chahta hai. I made the same film as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, that’s what ‘K3G’ was. I took the storyline of ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ and the family values of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ and made this mush of a film. K3G’ is the single biggest slap in my face and my biggest reality check.”

Karan Johar regrets making K3G

I took the storyline of ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ and the household values of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ and made this mush of a movie. K3G’ is the only greatest slap in my face and my greatest actuality examine.

Poo was the one good factor in K3G

‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ was a household drama flick. Depicting the story of an Indian household, which faces troubles and misunderstandings over their adopted son’s marriage to a woman belonging to decrease socio-economic strata. Karan Johar additionally spoke in regards to the well-known character Poo aka. Pooja performed by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

He shared, “Poo, OMG! You should go and check online. There are lines, memes, and games on Poo, but at the time only Bebo and I loved her character. I am Poo, that’s who I am, I wrote all the lines, picked the clothes, everything.”

Properly, K3G could be fodder for memes and jokes that flow into on-line but it surely was a blockbuster of its time again then and is even beloved and watched on Tv right this moment.