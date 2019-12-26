Karan Patel shares first photo of daughter Mehr, says wants to be the ‘best dad’…

Dwelling / TV / Karan Patel shares first photograph of daughter Mehr, says desires to be the ‘best dad’ when she grows up

Karan Patel can’t comprise his happiness on the start of his daughter Mehr. The actor, who admits he hoped for a lady, says, “Rab di Mehr hui”. Being a father or mother, he says, feels “surreal”.

“It’s still sinking in. Every day is an experience. Right now, she is too small and sleeps through the day. But when she starts responding to sound and light, those interactions will be fun,” Karan says in an unique interview, admitting that he and his spouse, actor Ankita Bhargava, have been anxious because of an earlier miscarriage.

“She is troubling Ankita the most for now and father ka role thode time ke baad start hoga. I have learned how to swaddle her and change diapers, which I do when Ankita gets really tired. Otherwise, I have been putting her to sleep or staying awake when she wakes up and just taking care of her,” the actor provides.

Whereas he could not have a lot of a job to play in little Mehr’s life proper now, Karan already plans to be the “best dad” when she is grown up. “Now that I have a daughter, I want to break taboos that fathers are protective about their daughters. I think, if you give your daughters enough freedom, education and guidance, you don’t have to worry about them,” he says, including, “Daughters are more level-headed, sane and trustworthy than sons. Fail hoke pitne ke kisse sirf beton ke hote hain, betiyon ke kabhi sune hain kya?”

So does the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star really feel, like a number of others, man’s life is over after marriage and parenthood? No, fairly the opposite. “Parenthood is the beginning of life. After having a kid, life takes a turn as you are also living for your children and the well-being of the family. I think it’s the best thing that can happen to anyone. Kids inspire parents to do better and work harder in life,” he says.

Speaking about how he and Ankita handled this being pregnant after a miscarriage, Karan reveals that everybody was anxious about it, “but we never lost faith in ourselves and we had the support of our well-wishers and loved ones. We were a bit scared but kept praying nothing goes wrong.”

The 36-year-old actor goes on to say, “We were hoping to have a daughter, especially after the unfortunate miscarriage earlier. This time, we did not want to anticipate or pre-plan anything, because if expectations are not met they lead to a lot of heartbreak. We simply waited for our Mehr… which was God’s gift to us after we lost our daughter the last time.”

