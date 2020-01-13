Kareena Kapoor reveals names of two films that were toughest for her (Throwback)

Kareena Kapoor in Laal Ghagra music

Film buffs have been a witness to her easy performances in round 5 dozen movies. This makes it arduous to consider that Kareena Kapoor Khan too had a troublesome time taking part in two roles, whereby she not simply aced however gained hearts by her efficiency.

The actress addresses ‘Chameli’ and ‘Omkara’ as two of her hardest works

After reaching each nook and nook within the tinsel city and incomes a gamut of accolades for her versatility, Bebo nonetheless guidelines Bollywood like a Queen and her final launch ‘Good Newwz’ is a proof. Nevertheless, taking part in a intercourse employee within the 2003 flick ‘Chameli’ and essaying the function of Dolly within the 2006 launch ‘Omkara’ have been her hardest performances for she was “very young” on the time.

“I was very young. In Chameli, I was 22 and lot of people were like ‘I don’t know if she will look like a girl from Kamatipura and if she’ll be able to play that part or pull the role off’,” the 39-year-old had revealed in an interview with Famously Filmfare in 2019.

YouTube

Properly, it will not be mistaken to say that she not solely managed to excel however earn heaps of praises and popularity of including spunk to the “challenging” function.

“I think that was something very challenging for me which I thought. Coming from a totally different world and adapt yourself to that character was very tough,” she went on to say.

Kareena displayed the life and feelings of a prostitute in ‘Chameli’, the place she was forged reverse Rahul Bose. Being a trailblazer within the area, Bebo has acted in quite a few movies of various style. After her 2018 characteristic ‘Veerey Di Marriage ceremony’, she final appeared reverse Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in ‘Good Newwz’. The comedy movie opened in theatres on December 27 final yr and is directed by Raj Mehta.

A few of her upcoming works embody one reverse ‘Mr Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan – Laal Singh Chaddha, which can hit large screens round Christmas. She may also be seen sharing display house with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, the sequel to the 2017 movie Hindi Medium.