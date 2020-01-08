Kareena Kapoor reveals secret about Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan dating rumors

‘Veere Di Marriage ceremony’ taking pictures did not really feel like work: Kareena Kapoor Khan













Kareena Kapoor Khan has all of the trade gup. The actress is thought to talk her thoughts and doesn’t shrink back from placing out her views. The ‘Good Newwz’ actress was not too long ago quizzed on Bollywood’s cute couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s courting rumours.

In a latest interview with Pinkvilla, when Kareena was requested her views on the rumoured couple, she stated, “I honestly wouldn’t know because none of them have told me that. That’s the truth.”

Although Bebo did not look stunned over the query, looks like she too has the curiosity to know the reality behind the hearsay. She revealed that Kartik was one of many company on her widespread radio present ‘What Girl Need’, the place she too had questioned Kartik about whom he’s courting. However sadly, she was disenchanted as properly. “I’m dating my work,” is what Kartik stated on the present.

Kareena and Sara share a wholesome relationship with one another. Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter and this has nowhere modified her equation with Kareena.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, the rumoured couple is commonly noticed on dinner dates and make public appearances. All of it started when Sara expressed her want up to now Kartik Aaryan on Karan Johar’s present Koffee With Karan whereas she was there along with her father.

Based on experiences, Sara and Kartik had taken a break from their relationship off late. A number of experiences recommend that Ananya Panday’s closeness to Kartik was one of many causes for his or her separation. However going by the newest experiences appears to be like like all the pieces is nice within the hood.

Kareena Kapoor in Laal Ghagra tune

On the skilled entrance, Kareena who was final seen in ‘Good Newwz’ which has a profitable run on the field workplace, will quickly be seen in a few films, beginning with ‘Takht’, ‘Laal Singh Chadda’ and ‘Angrezi Medium’. The bankable star has some good movies in her kitty so we cannot be improper if we are saying that 2020 may be a memorable yr for ‘Poo’.