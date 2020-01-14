Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan extremely upset with fans at the airport?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur are beloved and adored by followers world wide. However issues get a little bit tough at instances when the followers barge into celebs’ house and make it uncomfortable for them.

Not too long ago, when Kareena, Saif with Lil Tim returned from their holidays, they had been surrounded by followers on the airport, asking for selfies. The celebrities appeared upset by the behaviour of followers however didn’t utter a single phrase and stored strolling. Within the video that went viral, Saif needed to carry Taimur contemplating the massive crowd that adopted. He was even seen placing a person’s hand down who forcibly tried to take an image with the actor.

Throughout this time, Saif and Taimur walked forward and Kareena was left behind. The media photographers had been additionally fumed due to the folks as they had been unable to take photos of the celebs that introduced a hindrance to their work.

Saif had earlier talked about in an interview that Taimur would not respect been clicked. He mentioned, “He’s like, ‘No picture!’ And he starts frowning. He doesn’t like too much fuss. It’s not something he is excited about, for sure.”

“But on the other hand, in a positive way, he does seem to make people happy. And he makes me very happy because he is a cute kid. So I get it… because it’s an outpouring of affection and love. But unfortunately sometimes, in some public places when he goes to school, sometimes it can get a little crowded and that’s something he has grown up with. And it’s not something that many of us enjoy, but what to do?” he added.

On the skilled entrance, Saif and Kareena are each doing fabulous of their profession, Kareena is all smiles with the success of ‘Good Newwz’, which additionally stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Saif is been applauded for his function in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring reverse Ajay Devgn and Kajol.