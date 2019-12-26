Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath: 10 biggest Bollywood weddings of the decade

Largest Bollywood weddings

Kareena Kapoor – Saif Ali Khan: Bollywood’s most royal and classy couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor discovered love in one another fairly late. Nonetheless, their real love and respect for one another, regardless of being within the limelight is what makes their relationship extra-ordinary. The duo tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Vidya Balan – Sidharth Roy Kapur: In the case of their personalities, the duo is poles aside. However, see them collectively of their interviews and also you’d realise that this marriage is actually for the retains. The duo tied the knot on December 14, 2012.

Rani Mukerji – Aditya Chopra: Energy-packed personalities with an immense fan following, nothing has managed to shake or break their relationship. Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra are a pressure to be reckoned with. The duo tied the knot on April 21, 2014.

Shahid Kapoor – Mira Rajput: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all about love, romance and real look after one another. The witty and humorous couple reside by their very own guidelines and have by no means felt the necessity to carry their relationship below media glare for publicity. The duo tied the knot on July 7, 2015.

Bipasha Basu – Karan Singh Grover: After bitter heart-breaks, the uber-stylish couple determined to make the leap and spend the remainder of their lives collectively. And guess what? They proceed giving us romance objectives each single day. The duo tied the knot on April 30, 2016.

Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma: The 2 largest names from the 2 largest industries, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are millennials’ most favorite couple. Their whole internet price apart, the couple enjoys a lavish life-style and immense fan following. The duo tied the knot on December 11, 2017, at Lake Como in Italy.

Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja: The good couple within the business, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on Could eight, 2018.

Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone: Powerhouse performers, extraordinary expertise and among the many highest-paid celebrities; Deepika and Ranveer have virtually conquered the leisure world with their magnanimous presence. The duo tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in Italy.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas: The most popular couple on the town, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all about glamour, candour and charisma. A real energy couple, the duo tied-the-knot in a gala ceremony on December 1, 2018.

Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chatrath: Comic-turned-actor and the favorite of everybody watching the small display screen, Kapil Sharma marked the tip of the largest wedding ceremony of the yr by tying the knot with Ginni Chatrath on December 12, 2018.