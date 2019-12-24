Kareena Kapoor – Shahid Kapoor break-up: What exactly went wrong between the two?

Out of all of the heart-breaks Bollywood has seen, the one that actually broke our hearts too was that of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena. Proper when the nation was making ready itself to see the 2 tie-the-knot, the couple shocked everybody by their resolution to separate.

Kareena and Shahid had been madly-in-love with each-other and their throwback interviews had been an affidavit to that. Speaking about himself and the form of boyfriend he’s, Shahid had as soon as mentioned in an interview with Cosmopolitan that he’s very moody and whereas generally he will get all romantic and takes Kareena for lengthy drives, there are occasions when he will get fairly sporty and takes her for jet-skiing. Speaking about how they fell-in-love, Shahid mentioned in the identical interview, “We were dating within the first week of meeting each other…so you can say that, yes, we hit it off the moment we met!”

Whereas no official affirmation behind the rationale for his or her break-up ever got here our manner, a number of theories about what went flawed between the 2 have at all times made headlines.

Babita’s interference: Additionally it is mentioned that Kareena’s mom Babita and sister Karisma weren’t very pleased with the truth that Bebo was going round asking administrators to take Shahid Kapoor onboard for all the films she was doing. Whereas few used to pay attention, few did not. Babita wasn’t joyful that Kareena was determined to make it massive for Shahid with out specializing in her personal profession graph.

Household standing: As per a report in Missmalini, Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor and mom Babita weren’t in favour of the alliance. Although Shahid too belonged to a widely known lineage, they felt their households did not have the identical stature. Kareena’s inclination towards Shahid was reportedly turning into an obsession, with the diva asking administrators to solid him reverse her in films.

Reverse personalities: It’s mentioned that their stark reverse personalities additionally made it tough for them to stay collectively. From their way of life, habits to alternative of buddies; every little thing was diametrically reverse and therefore they’d typically find yourself preventing, arguing or disagreeing with each-other. Nonetheless, speaking about what retains their relationship going, Shahid had mentioned, “The fact that we have such different personalities. She is extremely outspoken and impulsive. I am the opposite. We fill in each other’s empty spaces, balance out each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and that’s what keeps us together.”

Lengthy distance: Additionally it is mentioned that the lengthy distance between the 2 and their profession graphs drifted them aside. Whereas Kareena had grow to be everybody’s first alternative within the trade, Shahid nonetheless was struggling to be within the precedence listing of producers, regardless of a number of hits to his title.

Whereas Shahid Kapoor is now fortunately married to Mira Rajput and has two beautiful children, Kareena too has grow to be the Begum of Pataudi by marrying Saif Ali Khan.