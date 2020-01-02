Karen Matthews’ paedophile fiancé is ARRESTED

By Paul Thompson and Tim Stickings For Mailonline

The paedophile fiance of Karen Matthews was arrested at this time on suspicion of breaching his bail circumstances.

Paul Saunders was arrested and launched beneath investigation at this time, hours after his relationship with Britain’s ‘worst mom’ was revealed.

In line with The Solar, the 57-year-old was detained ‘on suspicion of a breach to his notification necessities’.

Saunders was jailed in 2010 for having intercourse with a teenage woman, who mentioned after his conviction: ‘He makes me sick. He ought to die. I hate him.’

Since his launch he has discovered love with 44-year-old Matthews, who faked her daughter Shannon’s kidnapping in 2008 in a plot to assert £50,000 reward cash.

Karen Matthews (left) has received engaged to handyman Paul Saunders, 56, (proper) who was jailed for 5 years in 2010 for partaking in sexual exercise with a ‘susceptible’ teenage woman

Matthews, seen on her cell phone on Saturday, has been seen round a city in southern England carrying an engagement ring

Matthews, 44, (left) is infamous for faking the kidnap of her nine-year-old daughter Shannon (proper) in 2008 when she and a former boyfriend hid the teen inside a mattress for 24 days

Matthews met handyman Saunders six weeks in the past as he labored on her lavatory and has been noticed with an engagement ring after he proposed over Christmas.

Saunders abused his teenage sufferer over a three-year interval and was solely caught after he was individually jailed for advantages fraud.

The sexual abuse was found when indecent photos of the woman have been discovered on his cell phone.

In January 2010, Oxford Crown Courtroom heard his offences occurred between 2006 and 2009 when his sufferer was aged between 15 and 17.

Saunders, focused the ‘susceptible’ woman and made indecent photos of her, the court docket heard as he was jailed for 5 years positioned on the intercourse offenders’ register for all times.

His sufferer, who’s now an grownup, mentioned after he was jailed: ‘He makes me sick. He ought to die. I hate him.’

Matthews has been seen on quite a few events along with her new beau within the south of England the place she lives.

She is claimed by pals to be ‘inseparable’ from her boyfriend with one saying they’re performing ‘like youngsters in love.’

Matthews has confessed her legal historical past to Saunders, who seemingly ‘cannot be bothered about her previous’.

It isn’t recognized if Saunders has admitted his personal sordid previous to his new lover.

Matthews now not has any contact with Shannon or her different kids.

Matthews was pictured trying elated along with her former accomplice Craig Meehan after Shannon was discovered alive. Meehan was not concerned within the kidnapping plot

Matthews in March 2008 holding her daughter’s favorite teddy bear as she feigned an emotional attraction for her secure return

Matthews (left) and co-conspirator Michael Donovan (proper) have been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences

Matthews and her ex-boyfriend’s uncle Michael Donovan have been jailed in 2008 for the plot to stage Sharon’s kidnapping and declare the £50,000 reward for ‘discovering’ her.

She made a sequence of tearful TV appeals for assist in discovering her daughter as West Yorkshire Police launched one of many power’s largest ever searches.

Matthews led from Dewsbury police station earlier than a court docket look over Shannon’s kidnap

Shannon was ultimately discovered by detectives in Donovan’s flat, round a mile from her dwelling in Dewsbury, 24 days after she disappeared.

Prosecutors mentioned the schoolgirl was drugged and possibly saved captive on a leash throughout her incarceration.

Police described Matthews as ‘pure evil’ after she was discovered responsible of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

Her then-boyfriend, Craig Meehan, was not concerned within the kidnapping plot.

Nevertheless, he was individually convicted of possessing 49 indecent photos of youngsters on a house laptop.

She and Donovan have been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences.

Shannon was raised by a brand new household beneath a brand new identification and is now an grownup.