Karen Matthews seen without engagement ring following paedophile boyfriend split in south of England

Britain’s worst mom Karen Matthews has been noticed with out her engagement ring after claims she cut up from her fiance when she found he’s a paedophile.

Matthews, 44, bought engaged to Paul Saunders, 57, simply six weeks after they met after falling ‘head over heels in love’.

However Matthews is believed to have ended their relationship after discovering out her new lover is a convicted youngster abuser who groomed a weak teenager whereas working as a driver for particular wants youngsters.

She reportedly instructed a buddy she was trying to return her £39.95 Princess Diana lookalike ring.

And when she stepped out close to her new dwelling within the south of England yesterday, it was nowhere to be seen.

Karen Matthews, 44, was seen close to her new dwelling within the south of England yesterday with out her engagement ring after studies she cut up from fiance Paul Saunders, 57, after discovering out he's a convicted paedophile

A buddy of the mother-of-seven beforehand instructed The Mirror that the blue silver oval blue Cubic Zirconia cluster ring is within the field and prepared to return.

She was livid when she discovered about Saunder’s offending and much more enraged her ring ‘was’t the true factor’, claims the paper.

When she stepped out close to her new dwelling within the south of England yesterday, the engagement ring was nowhere to be seen

Saunders was jailed for 5 years in January 2010 for his abuse of a weak younger woman aged between 15 and 17 who stated after his conviction at Oxford Crown Courtroom: ‘He makes me sick. He ought to die. I hate him’.

He focused the ‘weak’ woman and made indecent photos of her, the courtroom heard as he was jailed for 5 years positioned on the intercourse offenders’ register for all times.

The 57-year-old was arrested at Matthews dwelling final week by Thames Valley Police as a result of residing along with his fiancee was a breach of is bail circumstances.

The handyman from Studying, Berkshire, was launched beneath investigation.

A witness instructed The Solar: ‘They’re nonetheless collectively in her home.’

Regardless of the claims the pair have now cut up, there have been additionally studies Matthews is planning to promote the rights to her marriage ceremony to a shiny journal.

Matthews is pictured out and about with out her Princess Diana lookalike engagement ring yesterday (January 11)

Matthews purchased her personal Princess Diana lookalike ring within the sale for £39.95 (left file picture). Princess Diana carrying her engagement ring with a 12-carat oval blue Ceylon sapphire (proper)

Matthews and her ex-boyfriend’s uncle Michael Donovan have been jailed in 2008 for the plot to stage Shannon’s kidnapping and declare the £50,000 reward for ‘discovering’ her.

She made a collection of tearful TV appeals for assist in discovering her daughter as West Yorkshire Police launched one of many pressure’s largest ever searches.

Matthews staged the kidnap of her daughter, Shannon, pictured, with a view to money in on a £50,000 reward for her protected return

Shannon was finally discovered by detectives in Donovan’s flat, round a mile from her dwelling in Dewsbury, 24 days after she disappeared.

Prosecutors stated the schoolgirl was drugged and doubtless saved captive on a leash throughout her incarceration.

Police described Matthews as ‘pure evil’ after she was discovered responsible of kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

Her then-boyfriend, Craig Meehan, was not concerned within the kidnapping plot.

Nonetheless, he was individually convicted of possessing 49 indecent photos of kids on a house pc.

She and Donovan have been each sentenced to eight years in jail in January 2009 and launched in 2012 after serving half their sentences.

Shannon was raised by a brand new household beneath a brand new identification and is now an grownup.