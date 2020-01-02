Karen wants answers from Martin after Keanu confession in EastEnders

EastEnders tiger mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) is on a mission to search out out precisely what occurred to son Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) following menacing Martin Fowler (James Bye) telling her he’s nonetheless alive.

As revealed within the flashback episode, Martin lied to the Mitchells about killing Keanu for knocking up Phil’s spouse and daughter, conspiring with reluctant witness Linda Carter (Kellie Vivid) to pretend a homicide video – the stallholder and landlady had been the one ones who knew the Taylor toy boy is on the run, till guilt-ridden Martin blabbed to the anxious mum on Thursday 2nd January.

EastEnders 2020 preview: 10 spoilers for the brand new yr forward

6 unanswered questions after EastEnders flashback episode

Phil, Ben and Louise are happy Keanu is brown bread, however the remainder of Walford is filled with wild hypothesis he’s accomplished a runner or been accomplished in. Calming Karen down after she flew at Phil, accusing him of homicide, Martin took her apart and calmly revealed her son was secure, urging her to maintain the knowledge to herself.

On Friday third January, frantic Karen is determined for the reality and doesn’t know whether or not to imagine Martin. The fuming Fowler corners the hysterical matriarch, as our first-look picture exhibits – will he attempt to guarantee her silence with concern? Or confess the entire gory story, placing him and Linda each in danger?

Stanley stated earlier this week her alter ego is “gunning for Phil Mitchell, she is satisfied her is aware of greater than he’s saying. Karen needs solutions is ready to die for it.

“I don’t think there’s anything she wouldn’t do to protect her children. Karen’s family is her world and if they need protecting, the lioness in her comes out and she’s not afraid of anyone or anything.”

Converse for your self, we’re getting more and more scared of Martin and his mood as he’s seduced by the darkish aspect and there’s no telling what he may do to guard this large secret. Will Karen be drawn into the circle of belief? And if that’s the case, at what price?

Go to our devoted EastEnders web page for all the most recent information, interviews and spoilers.