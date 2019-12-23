Karishma Tanna looks like a mermaid, flaunts her hip tattoo in her Maldives vacay pictures

Karishma TannaInstagram

Karishma Tanna, who grew to become the speak of the city after her sensuous avatar in Sanju biopic, has but once more made many hearts beat quicker than regular when she slipped into her skimpy bikinis throughout her birthday celebration on December 21.

The actress had flown to Maldives to ring in her 36th birthday and there isn’t any prize for guessing that the diva is at present having the time of her life which is obvious from the photographs that she had been sharing on her Instagram web page.

Sitting on the sting of a picket platform over the Indian ocean, Karishma was seen flaunting her again and her hip tattoo in a black lacy bikini which she paired it with a cool black hat. She struck a number of poses for the digital camera whereas going through the ocean and evidently that the leggy lass was trying breathtaking within the footage.

In her earlier posts, Karishma was seen sitting on a white sand seashore carrying a pink swimsuit close by her island resort displaying off her toned determine. And it could be an understatement to say that she seemed smoking pink scorching like a mermaid ready for her prince on the seashore. In one other put up, Karishma was seen having fun with her birthday cake. Have a look.