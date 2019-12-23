News

Karishma Tanna looks like a mermaid, flaunts her hip tattoo in her Maldives vacay pictures

December 23, 2019
2 Min Read

It might be an understatement to say that Karishma Tanna seemed smoking pink scorching like a mermaid ready for her prince on the seashore.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma TannaInstagram

Karishma Tanna, who grew to become the speak of the city after her sensuous avatar in Sanju biopic, has but once more made many hearts beat quicker than regular when she slipped into her skimpy bikinis throughout her birthday celebration on December 21.

The actress had flown to Maldives to ring in her 36th birthday and there isn’t any prize for guessing that the diva is at present having the time of her life which is obvious from the photographs that she had been sharing on her Instagram web page.

Sitting on the sting of a picket platform over the Indian ocean, Karishma was seen flaunting her again and her hip tattoo in a black lacy bikini which she paired it with a cool black hat. She struck a number of poses for the digital camera whereas going through the ocean and evidently that the leggy lass was trying breathtaking within the footage.

In her earlier posts, Karishma was seen sitting on a white sand seashore carrying a pink swimsuit close by her island resort displaying off her toned determine. And it could be an understatement to say that she seemed smoking pink scorching like a mermaid ready for her prince on the seashore. In one other put up, Karishma was seen having fun with her birthday cake. Have a look.

Instructed Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment