Karisma – Abhishek to Shahid – Kareena: This is how exes behaved on coming face-to-face

Karisma, Abhishek, Shah Rukh, Priyanka, Shahid, Kareena

Abhishek Bachchan – Karisma Kapoor: Although the duo referred to as off their wedding ceremony after a grand engagement announcement on Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, there has not been a single occasion the place Abhishek or Karisma have been disrespectful in direction of one another.

In actual fact, at an Ambani bash final 12 months, Karisma Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai danced along with Abhishek Bachchan close by. Not too long ago, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor attended JP Dutta’s birthday bash.

Abhishek not solely took care of Randhir Kapoor whereas popping out of the airport, but additionally made certain that he will get into his automotive safely. Abhishek Bachchan’s caring gesture definitely received quite a lot of hearts.

Shahid Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor: Ever since their break-up, Kareena Kapoor has all the time given royal ignores to Shahid Kapoor. Even whereas the 2 have been selling Udta Punjab on the identical stage, the 2 did not look eye-to-eye even as soon as. Whereas Shahid makes Kareena’s reference in passing, Kareena has by no means spoken about him ever because the two drifted aside.

Priyanka Chopra – Shah Rukh Khan: It was at one other Ambani bash that the as soon as rumoured couple Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan got here face-to-face. Whereas Priyanka was with Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh was there with Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh had even given Priyanka – Nick’s wedding ceremony a miss. The 2 exchanged pleasantries, greeted one another and headed their very own methods. Nevertheless, a full-fledged friendship between the 2 once more is sort of unlikely.

Ranveer Singh – Anushka Sharma: Although Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma by no means accepted that they have been in a relationship, it was one of many worst saved secrets and techniques of the business. Whereas many had speculated that Anushka Sharma would give Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding ceremony reception a miss, it was a nice shock for everybody to see her there.

Speaking about Anushka attending his wedding ceremony reception, Ranveer stated, “It was so beautiful & warm that both Anushka & Katrina turned out for my wedding. They weren’t there for the sake of it. They were there to wish us well, which was a really lovely gesture. It was very significant & special for me that Anushka came. It meant a lot to me. It really did.”

Ranbir Kapoor – Deepika Padukone: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had a slightly ugly break-up. Deepika had later even spoken overtly about Ranbir’s philandering methods and likewise revealed that he had cheated on her a number of occasions.

However regardless of all that, Ranbir and Deepika share an unbelievable bond. Not solely do the 2 collaborate for skilled initiatives, however even get together along with their wives.