Karisma Kapoor–Abhishek Bachchan broken engagement: What exactly went wrong between the two?

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan

They had been highly effective, handsome, got here from prosperous households and had been among the many trade’s most liked individuals. All the things about Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan’s union appeared good. However, there was definitely extra to it than what met the eyes.

The primary assembly

It’s stated that it was at Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s marriage the place Abhishek Bachchan had first met Karisma Kapoor and sparks flew between the 2. Although Karisma was a few years older to him, tit didn’t deter their relationship. The duo dated for 5 years earlier than formally saying their engagement on Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday.

The rationale

The information of their engagement being known as off proper when the nation was ready to see the grand wedding ceremony and coming collectively of the Bachchan clan with the Kapoor clan despatched shockwaves throughout the nation. Whereas the precise motive behind their cut up just isn’t identified, there have been a number of theories doing the rounds ever since.

As per a report in Cosmopolitan, Babita was fearful concerning the Bachchan’s monetary standing and crunch looming over their head at that time of time. Furthermore, her daughter was not solely a identified star but additionally incomes fairly effectively. Babita wished to ensure a financially sound future for her daughter and thus, determined to intervene and name off the engagement.

Quick-forward to now

Whereas there have been many exes in Bollywood who interact in ugly mudslinging after a break-up, Karisma and Abhishek maintained a stoic silence over the matter and by no means disrespected the opposite companion. We just lately noticed Karisma Kapoor dancing with Abhishek Bachchan’s spouse, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the Ambani wedding ceremony. However, Abhishek too shares a heat and pleasant equation with Karisma and her household now.

Whereas Abhishek and Aishwarya have a beautiful daughter Aaradhya, Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur parted methods. The duo has two youngsters collectively – Samairaa and Kiaan.