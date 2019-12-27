Karisma Kapoor-Sanjay Kapur: Despite an ugly divorce, there is no bad blood between kids & father

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Samaira, KiaanInstagram

If you’re a star and a cherished one at that, holding your personal life, personal isn’t simple. And the story of Karisma Kapoor’s ugly divorce with ex-husband Sanjay Kapur was no completely different. Every element of their tragic divorce made its method to the headlines, making it an unpleasant state of affairs in full public view.

After lengthy authorized proceedings, Karisma Kapoor acquired the custody of their children – Samairaa and Kiaan. Whereas one would have anticipated that after such an unpleasant episode, the children wouldn’t be keen on their father and their step-mother, that isn’t the case. Karisma and Sanjay’s kids – Samairaa and Kiaan – share a heat bond with not solely their father, however even together with his new spouse and their step-brother and sisters.

Rewind

Enterprise tycoon Sanjay Kapur tied the knot with fashionable Bollywood A-lister Karisma Kapoor in 2003, just a few years after her engagement with Abhishek Bachchan had been referred to as off. Nevertheless, inside just a few years of their marriage, rumours of an obvious crack of their marital bliss had began making rounds.

Each the events had levelled some severe allegations and accusations in opposition to one another. Karisma even lodged an FIR for home abuse. As per a report in TOI, the grievance spoke intimately about how Sanjay Kapur made her undergo bodily and psychological torture.

In one in every of her complaints, Karisma had written, “Even before our wedding his father made my mother cry and I immediately said that if his family could behave in this manner with a woman, the family could do anything in the future and I made up my mind to call off the wedding. Sadly, better sense did not prevail and I was again fraudulently convinced by Sanjay and his family that the incident was one-off.”

Priya Sachdev, Sanjay Kapur, Safaira, Samaira, Kiaan, AzariasInstagram

Quick – Ahead

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapur and his spouse Priya Sachdev, who welcomed their first little one not too long ago, celebrated Diwali in the absolute best manner. All the household got here collectively to have a good time Azarias’ first Diwali. Whereas Karisma Kapoor’s kids – daughter Samaira and son Kiaan – fortunately posed for the images, Priya’s daughter from her first marriage, Safira additionally decked up for the household picture. All the household color coordinated their outfits for the special occasion.