Karlie Kloss Makes Rare Comment On Her Marriage To Joshua Kushner & That SHADY ‘Project Runway’ Diss!

In a uncommon second of transparency, Karlie Kloss is opening up about her marriage to Joshua Kushner.

The subject got here up through the 27-year-old supermodel’s Thursday look on Watch What Occurs Reside! after host Andy Cohen expertly talked about her viral Mission Runway second — you recognize, the one the place a contestant made a joke about her familial relationship to the Kushners and Trumps.

Right here’s a fast refresher for many who missed it: Kloss, who served as a choose on the style competitors, was caught off guard when a younger designer named Tyler Neasloney fought again in opposition to a critique of a garment he constructed for her. After fellow choose Brandon Maxwell stated he couldn’t see the previous Victoria’s Secret stunner carrying the costume anyplace, the contestant replied:

“Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

Oh man, we are able to nonetheless really feel the sting in that assertion each time we hear it!

After replaying a clip of the trade, Cohen gave the starlet the ground to talk her peace! She started:

“I was honored to be one of the first memes of the decade. Honestly the real tragedy of this whole thing is no one is talking about how terrible this dress was. That’s why he went home.”

At that time, Ivanka Trump‘s sister-in-law continued to modify gears, referring to herself as an “open book” earlier than sharing how she handles being only a few levels of separation away from President Donald Trump‘s household:

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics. I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

The Kode With Klossy founder continued:

“I’m very keen about totally different points, girls’s reproductive well being and I’m very concerned with Deliberate Parenthood.”

Sure, woman. Remind us of all of the methods you’re so totally different from the First Household!!

Dwelling Life With Joshua

Nonetheless, effectively conscious of the general public’s notion of her partner and political decisions, the seasoned mannequin defined:

“I met my man in 2012. I was 19 years old. It was 2012, it was a different world. My man and I have been through a lot together. I’m so proud that he’s my partner. It’s not been easy but it’s worth it. I would make that same decision a million times again.”

WATCH the dialog go down with an help from Martha Stewart within the clip (under):

