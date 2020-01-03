Karlie Kloss’ Reaction To Kushner Family Comment On ‘Project Runway’ CANNOT Be Missed

Actuality TV has introduced us so many gems over time, however this will take the cake as being probably the most awkward EVER!

ICYMI, Karlie Kloss‘ husband is Josh Kushner, youthful brother of Ivanka Trump‘s husband Jared Kushner. Mainly, she’s a number of levels of separation away from President Donald Trump. Although Kloss’ political beliefs don’t align along with her in-laws, the household ties have nonetheless stirred up some controversy.

Most not too long ago, on Monday night time’s episode of Challenge Runway a joke about politics made by a contestant fell so flat that he ended up (spoiler alert) getting despatched residence.

For context, the designers had been tasked with designing a search for the supermodel to put on in Paris utilizing clothes donated from a neighborhood Goodwill. When Tyler Neasloney defined his high and skirt look, which was “made from four pairs of pants,” he defined he was:

“…going for a very traditional like Montauk, Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod, Americana vibe.”

Becoming a member of fellow decide Brandon Maxwell, Kloss examined the design up shut and requested:

“So you’re happy with your look?”

The competitor replied:

“I’m happy with it. I don’t know if you love it or if you hate it. Whatever it is, lay it on me. I’m ready.”

Sternly, Maxwell gave his suggestions on the look:

“Well, bring us back to the challenge. Super cool, A. Wearable, B. Chic, C. You got B. You got wearable. It’s definitely wearable in some place that is neither Paris nor Montauk or Martha’s Vineyard. I cannot see Karlie wearing it anywhere, honestly.”

The contestant retorted with a smile:

“Not even to dinner with the Kushners?”

As fellow contestants may be heard audibly gasping and murmuring, Tyler tried to bounce again:

“That’s your husband!”

However Miz Kloss was NOT having it. Coldly, she fired again:

“I was going to Paris. That was your challenge here. Keep it to the challenge.”

Nonetheless attempting to defend himself, Neasloney added:

“I know, I know. I can see you wearing it at some point!”

Nonetheless, it wasn’t flying for the 27-year-old:

“You may not know, but I know. I know that this is not what I asked for. The fabrics are poor choices; I think they look cheap. The pockets are kind of ill-placed. And if this is your aesthetic then that’s that, but this was about my aesthetic and the influence of my stylist. You really missed the mark here on all accounts.”

Oof!!

Give the second a watch (beneath):

Contemplating each his design and joke didn’t garner any reward from the judges, it’s no shock Tyler was despatched residence on the finish of the episode. Upon leaving, he added:

“Karlie, I want you to know that I’m not a jerk. I’m professional, so what I said earlier had no hidden agenda, no meaning, nothing like that.”

Clearly, Twitter customers weighed in on the entire mess. Ch-ch-check out a number of of the very best responses:

Ideas on this awk AF scenario?! Sound OFF (beneath) within the feedback!!

