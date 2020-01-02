Karnataka CET 2020 dates declared: Check schedule here

College students aspiring for seats in skilled programs similar to engineering, farm sciences amongst others will seem for the check which will likely be performed over a span of three days.[Representational image]

The Karnataka Frequent Entrance Check 2020 will likely be held from April 22 to 24 in two shifts. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has launched the agenda for the state CET 2020 on Thursday, January 2.

The web registration course of will start in February this 12 months. Candidates who wish to seem for this examination must register themselves by means of the official web site – kea.kar.nic.in. College students aspiring for seats in skilled programs similar to engineering, farm sciences amongst others will seem for the check which will likely be performed over a span of three days.

Karnataka CET 2020: Here is the schedule:

April 22

Biology: 10:30 am- 11:50 am

Maths: 2:30 pm- three:50 pm

April 23

Physics: 10:30 am- 11:50 am

Chemistry: 2:30 pm- three:50 pm

April 24

Kannada language: 11:30 am- 12:30 pm