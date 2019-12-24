News

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s convoy attacked in Kerala

December 24, 2019
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s convoy was attacked allegedly by a number of activists belonging to the Democratic Youth Federation of India(DYFI) and Youth Congress in Kerala on Tuesday, December 24.

BS Yediyurappa's convoy attacked in Kannur district of Kerala

The incident passed off in Kannur district of the state, the place Yediyurappa had gone to go to a temple. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, the place a number of individuals will be seen exhibiting black flags together with their celebration flags to Yediyurappa whereas shouting “Go back”.

(It is a creating story, awaiting additional particulars)

