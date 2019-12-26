Karnataka govt to award cash prize to police personnel involved in Mangaluru protest?

Karnataka chief minister BS YediyurappaTwitter

Karnataka authorities has determined to reward money prize to the policemen who have been controlling the legislation and order state of affairs in the course of the violent anti-Citizenship Modification Act protests in Mangaluru.

A money reward of Rs 10 lakh will likely be distributed amongst 149 police personnel concerned in sustaining peace within the space in the course of the anti-CAA protests final week. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Police Inspector (PI), and eight different officers will obtain Rs 50,000 every and relaxation all of the officers will likely be given Rs 10,000 every as a money prize.

Because the protest took a violent flip in Mangaluru on December 19, police resorted to open firing in Bunder space resulting in the loss of life of two, Jaleel (49) and Nausheen (23). The police have named each of them as accused within the violent protests and have filed an FIR towards them.

Money award attracts criticism

The money award for the policemen has additionally drawn extreme criticism because it comes at a time when the federal government has denied compensation for the households of Jaleel and Nausheen, claiming they have been criminals. On December 21, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Sindhu B Roopesh to offer Rs 10 lakh every as ex gratia for the sufferer’s households.

Whereas addressing the media on Wednesday (December 25), Yediyurappa mentioned, “The government would not give a single rupee to their families if the investigation proved the involvement of the two in the violence during the December 19 protests against CAA”.