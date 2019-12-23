Karnataka man arrested in Saudi Arabia for derogatory Facebook posts

Harish Bangerafb

The Saudi Arabia police on Monday (December 22) allegedly arrested a Karnataka man for insulting spiritual sentiments and abusing the Saudi royal household by means of provocative posts on Fb.

Harish Bangera hailing from Bejaadi village of Kundapur Taluk in Udupi district of the state was arrested by the police for his derogatory put up. He has been working as an AC mechanic for Gulf Carton Manufacturing facility Firm in Dammam for the previous six years.

A Fb profile named Harish Bangera had posted on the social media suggesting that one other Ram Mandir be constructed at Mecca, Islam’s holiest metropolis and the birthplace of the Prophet Muhammad. In one other put up, the FB account had additionally abused the crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman.

A video posted by Harish is doing rounds on social media, the place he might be seen apologising to the Muslim group with folded fingers. “I have done a mistake, so please forgive me. I have had a lot of troubles to reach here and I will never upload such posts again. I ask the Muslim community and my Muslim brothers to please forgive me on this occasion. I am facing problem from my company,” he stated within the put up.

One other alleged put up by his firm can also be doing rounds on social media, the place the corporate has claimed of terminating him for the provocative put up. “We Gulf Carton Factory Co. want to have your attention for what happened, in relation to unethical posts, posted by Mr Harish Bagera from his personal Facebook account. It was unacceptable and we have immediately terminated Mr Harish Bangera from his duties and company contract. We condemn such activities extremely and have reported this case to Police, Ministry of Labour & Saudi authorities for their further action. We assure everyone that we have zero tolerance for such acts,” learn the put up.

Nonetheless, it’s nonetheless unclear of Bangera was arrested by the Saudi authorities and the Ministry of Exterior Affairs (MEA) has been alerted on this. “We have asked the Foreign Office here in Riyadh to confirm whether Harish Bangera has been arrested. We have not received any communication from them yet. We are trying to get in touch with his family or relatives in India. We will inform the family of the situation when we know more,” an Indian Embassy official in Saudi Arabia stated, studies The Information Minute.