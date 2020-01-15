Karren Brady ‘quit board of Sir Philip Green’s retail empire because of feminist credentials’ 

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Revealed: 21:23 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:23 EST, 14 January 2020

Baroness Karren Brady has claimed she resigned from the board of Sir Philip Inexperienced’s retail empire as a result of staying on would have been incompatible together with her ‘feminist credentials’.

Brady stop the board of Taveta Investments – Inexperienced’s Arcadia empire’s holding firm – in February final yr.

On the time of her resignation, Inexperienced was going through allegations of sexual harassment and bullying, earlier than being charged with 4 counts of misdemeanour assault within the US after a pilates teacher alleged the mogul touched her inappropriately.

Brady was additionally going through stress for not talking out towards Inexperienced, after having beforehand criticised Harvey Weinstein.

Now, Brady says that her resolution to stop the corporate ‘says all it must say’.

Baroness Karren Brady stop the board of Taveta Investments – Philip Inexperienced’s Arcadia empire’s holding firm – in February final yr

Requested on Sky Information how she may sq. her feminist credentials with a number of the accusations made, Brady replied: ‘I did not sq. them as a result of I resigned so I feel that claims all it must say.’

Nonetheless, she admitted that she was nonetheless in contact with the disgraced mogul.

After the allegations had been first revealed towards Inexperienced, Brady initially refused to resign.

Two weeks earlier than her eventual resignation, she pledged to not stop Taveta as a result of she felt ‘a way of responsibility’ to workers – together with her social media star daughter Sophia Peschisolido, 22, who works for Topshop’s PR arm.

She was then branded a ‘hypocrite’ for staying on having been an outspoken critic of abuses of energy within the office and was amongst these to sentence movie producer Harvey Weinstein and actor Kevin Spacey.

The businesswoman responded: ‘Why ought to I?’ when a reporter questioned whether or not she could be resigning.

On the time of her resignation, Inexperienced (left) was going through allegations of sexual harassment and bullying. Brady (proper) is seen forward of the State Opening of Parliament within the Home of Lords on the Palace of Westminster

Brady additionally didn’t settle for an invite to look in earlier than the Ladies and Equalities Committee’s inquiry into NDAs to elucidate whether or not the board signed off funds of as much as £1 million to silence workers.

After her change of coronary heart enterprise leaders and MPs insisted she ought to clarify what she was informed concerning the accusations and if she knew concerning the funds.

Frank Subject stated: ‘Woman Brady must say whether or not she was knowledgeable, did she know, was she get together to those gagging orders of ladies who say they had been appallingly handled by Sir Philip Inexperienced’.

Labour MP Jess Phillips stated: ‘Karren Brady will nonetheless should reply to what went on below her watch and so she ought to, however it’s Inexperienced who’s in the end accountable and, like at all times, it looks like highly effective males can get away with something.’

Vince Cable stated Brady should clarify why she has immediately ‘determined she will’t defend the indefensible’.