Kartarpur Gurdwara To Be Shut For Non-Sikhs On Guru Gobind Singh Birthday

The primary occasion of Gobind Singh’s delivery anniversary will happen in Kartarpur, an official stated.

Lahore:

The historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur – the ultimate resting place of the founding father of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev- will likely be closed for native non-Sikh guests for 3 days from Friday in connection to the delivery anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh, an official stated in Lahore on Wednesday.

The Kartarpur hall in Pakistan’s Punjab province connects Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab in India.

“The (Pakistan) government has decided to close Kartarpur Sahib for three days from January 3 to 5 for non-Sikh visitors to exclusively hold a Sikh event – celebration of birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh at the Kartarpur Complex Narowal,” Evacuee Belief Property Board (ETBP) spokesperson Amir Hashmi stated. The ETPB takes care of the holy locations of minorities in Pakistan.

Mr Hashmi stated the federal government determined to shut the Kartarpur Sahib for non-Sikh Pakistanis to let the Sikhs of Pakistan and India have a good time their Guru Gobind Singh’s birthday collectively on the historic Kartarpur advanced.

“The main event of the 10th Guru of Sikh religion Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary will be held at Kartarpur on January 5. In addition to 2,000 Pakistani Sikhs, officials of the ETPB and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhik Committee will also participate in it,” the official stated, including that strict safety measures have been taken to avert any untoward incident.

The official stated that on Saturday and Sunday greater than 20,000 non-Sikh pilgrims go to the Kartarpur advanced which is 120 kilometres from Lahore.

ETPB chief Aamir Ahmed has directed the officers involved to make all obligatory preparations for the occasion.

Pakistan opened the Kartarpur hall on November 9 after Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated it within the presence of visiting Indian dignitaries like former premier Manmohan Singh, actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol and former cricketer and Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

In keeping with the settlement between the 2 international locations, on daily basis 5,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims can go to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.