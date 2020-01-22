Karti Chidambaram Hits Out At Rajinikanth Over Periyar Comment

Rajinikanth should converse on points like Citizenship Act protests, Karti Chidambaram mentioned. (File)

Chennai:

Congress chief Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday hit out at celebrity Rajinikanth over his feedback on Tamil icon Periyar, saying that he ought to as a substitute converse concerning the Citizenship Modification Act protests and violence at Jawaharlal Nehru College.

Karti Chidambaram mentioned that Periyar’s contribution to Tamil Nadu is “humongous”.

“Is a debate on Periyar the most relevant topic today for @rajinikanth? Every historical leader will have many contradictions/controversies be it Gandhi/Churchill etc. A holistic view is needed,” he tweeted.

“To judge a historical change maker by a few incidents or utterances is patently unfair. Periyar’s contribution to Tamil Nadu is humongous. @rajinikanth if so keen to enter into a public debate, he must start with his views on current issues,” Karti Chidambaram mentioned in his subsequent tweet.

On the 50th anniversary occasion of the Tamil journal Thuglak, on January 14, Rajinikanth had reportedly mentioned that at a rally in 1971 led by Periyar, idols of Lord Ram and Sita have been taken out with none garments and that the deities have been made to put on garlands of sandals.

Rajinikanth refused to apologise for his remarks, saying that the feedback have been primarily based on reviews which have already appeared within the media.

“I did not make up what I said, there are published stories in the media on it. I can show them. I will not apologise,” he had mentioned.