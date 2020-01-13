Karti Chidambaram’s Plea Seeking Rs 20 Crore Refund To Be Heard This Week

Karti Chidambaram has been questioned on a number of events within the INX media case

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court docket will hear a plea of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on January 17 searching for the return of Rs 20 Crore which he had deposited with the courtroom’s registry as a situation for being allowed to journey overseas.

Supreme Court docket had in January and Might final yr granted Karti Chidambaram permission to journey overseas after depositing Rs 20 crore (Rs 10 crore for January and 10 Crore for Might) with the Secretary-Common of the Supreme Court docket.

The Supreme Court docket allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, to journey to america, Spain and Germany in Might and June 2019.

Offering the reduction, the bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi directed Karti Chidambaram to deposit a safety of Rs 10 crore.

Karti Chidambaram has been questioned on a number of events within the INX media case through which each the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing how Karti Chidambaram managed to acquire clearance to the tune of Rs 305 crore from the International Funding Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father was the finance minister.

The ED had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Cash Laundering Act) case primarily based on FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities occurred within the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving abroad funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.