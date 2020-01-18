‘Kartik playing Kartik in all his movies’: Audience unimpressed with Sara Ali Khan – Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal 2 trailer

Who’s Sara Ali Khan?













And it is lastly right here! After months and months of ready, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal 2 trailer is right here finally! Whereas Imtiaz Ali all the time will get folks to get right into a dialogue over their views after watching his movie, this time, the trailer itself has accomplished it. Ever for the reason that trailer launched, folks have been divided into haters and lovers.

Whereas one part has lauded and praised this reprised and fashionable model of affection, one other terribly missed Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Many stated that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are attempting too desperately to behave and that exhibits, whereas few stated that the trailer lacked the unique Love Aaj Kal had. ‘Flop present,’ ‘pathetic appearing’, ‘Kartik Aaryan cannot play something apart from Kartik Aaryan’, ‘Attempting too desperately to behave’, ‘terribly lacking Saif and Deepika within the trailer’ have been a number of the reactions to the trailer on Youtube and Twitter.

Papa Saif Ali Khan’s response

“It’s great but I don’t know how to feel about it. Even I could have acted in the sequel (laughs). I just did the remix of my song, Ole Ole (from Yeh Dillagi) for Jawaani Jaaneman and now my daughter is acting in a sequel of my film. It’s lovely and I wish her all the best. Time really is flying,” Saif Ali Khan, who was the unique star of the film, had earlier stated.

Nevertheless, reacting to the trailer of Love Aaj Kal 2, Saif Ali Khan stated, “I kind of liked my trailer more. But I wish them the best!”

Kartik – Sara’s love story

It was on the units of Love Aaj Kal 2 that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s crush on each-other became a full-fledged love story. Whereas there have been experiences of the 2 having parted methods to concentrate on their careers, the duo was a house-on-fire on the trailer launch. Kartik even thanked Ranveer Singh for making them meet each-other and in addition stated, “Tu haan kar, ya na kar, tu hai meri Sara.”