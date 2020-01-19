Karun Nair Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Sanaya Tankariwala. See Pictures

Karun Nair, solely the second Indian to attain a triple century in Check cricket, tied the knot together with his long-time girlfriend Sanaya Tankariwala in Udaipur. Shreyas Iyer, Varun Aaron, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane have been among the many few Indian cricketers who attended Karun Nair’s marriage ceremony and post-wedding celebrations. “To a lifetime of love and happiness,” quick bowler Varun Aaron, who has performed 9 ODIs and as many Exams for India, wrote on Instagram together with the marriage image of Karun Nair and Sanaya Tankariwala.

Center-order batsman Shreyas Iyer posted photos on Instagram with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and quick bowler Shardul Thakur from a night social gathering hosted by the newlywed couple. All three cricketers are a part of India’s squad for ongoing ODI collection in opposition to Australia.

Photograph Credit score: Instagram

Lots of Karun Nair’s followers posted photos of his marriage ceremony and reception on social media. India’s Check staff vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was additionally noticed in one of many photos at Karun Nair’s social gathering together with his spouse Radhika Dhopavkar and little daughter.

In June final yr, Nair had introduced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Sanaya. “She said ‘YES,” he stated together with an image of the couple.

She stated ‘YES’ pic.twitter.com/BhiiSUp8zt — Karun Nair (@karun126) June 29, 2019

His fiancee additionally posted photos of the couple on her Instagram deal with.

The 28-year-old Rajasthan-born batsman, who performs for Karnataka, scored an unbeaten knock of 303 runs in opposition to England in Chennai in December, 2016.

Regardless of having scored a triple hundred, Nair hasn’t performed a lot of cricket for India after that. He final performed for his India in a Check collection in opposition to Australia in March, 2017.

Having scored 374 runs in six Exams, Nair has additionally performed two One-day Internationals, during which he managed to attain 46 runs.