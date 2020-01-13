Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor Erica Fernandes is in love, clarifies that she is not…

Dwelling / TV / Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor Erica Fernandes is in love, clarifies that she will not be engaged
Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actor Erica Fernandes is among the many hottest names on Indian tv. The actor’s identify has been related along with her co-star Parth Samthaan. Now, in a brand new Instagram put up she has clarified that whereas she is in love, she will not be engaged.
She wrote on Instagram: “When I’m with you, i act different, in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more, i always laugh more With you i can drop the fake smile (if any) and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me. I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy #us p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged.”
Within the image, a person and a girl (presumably Erica and the person she is in love with) maintain palms. The lady has a giant ring on certainly one of her fingers with the alphabet E written prominently. The image additionally has the next strains written: “With you, I’m happy.”
Earlier in December, on the event of Christmas, Erica had shared her emotions on Instagram. She had written: “Wishing you all a Merry Merry Christmas from the Fernandes.”
Erica let her hair down a day previous to the competition and loved partying with buddies together with her former Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Hina Khan. On Christmas Day, the actor hung out along with her household. She posted some good household photographs that additionally featured a canine with a Christmas tree, purple candles and equipment impressed by Santa Claus within the backdrop.
