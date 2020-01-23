Kashmir, Ayodhya, CAA: In Delhi, Amit Shah Seeks Votes On Centre’s Moves

New Delhi:

The scrapping of particular standing of Jammu and Kashmir, the promise of a Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Citizenship Modification Act — Union minister Amit Shah showcased the important thing strikes of the BJP-led Central authorities to hunt votes within the Delhi meeting elections. He additionally had a lot to say in regards to the “mis-governance” of Arvind Kejriwal and his collection of electoral setbacks after the document victory in Delhi in 2015.

“Five years ago, the people of Delhi voted in Kejriwal with a lot of trust. I’m here today to remind him that he has forgotten the promises he made. You said you will build 1000 schools. How many schools have you built? Kejriwal said there will be new hospitals and flyovers, but there are no new flyovers. There are no new colleges. You didn’t clean the Yamuna, you dirtied the tap water in the homes,” he stated whereas campaigning in southwest Delhi just a few hours after the Chief Minister’s roadshow within the space.

Questioning Mr Kejriwal’s dedication to anti-corruption, he stated, “You became Chief Minister with help of Anna Hazare but couldn’t bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi-ji brought it, you didn’t implement it here.” The Chief Minister had moved to politics after being a part of Gandhian activist Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption motion.

The minister additionally repeated the BJP allegation that it’s due to the Delhi authorities that Kanhaiya Kumar and others who allegedly shouted anti-national slogans at an occasion in Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru College, are strolling free in the present day.