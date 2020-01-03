Kashmir Border Bloodshed Causing Anger Among Soldiers’ Families: Sena

Shiv Sena noticed that troubled borders weren’t good for the nation’s well-being.

The Shiv Sena in the present day focused the Centre by questioning the “efficacy” of the 2016 surgical strike and stated the notion that it could demoralise Pakistani terrorists remained an “illusion” as Indian troopers proceed to get killed in terror assaults in Kashmir.

Accusing the Modi authorities of boasting about how Pakistan was straightened out after the surgical strike, the Sena sought to know whether or not it has actually occurred.

The Sena’s remarks come within the wake of the loss of life of an Military soldier from Maharashtra, Naik Sandip Raghunath Sawant, who was killed throughout a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“The New Year did not begin on a positive note in Kashmir. Our jawan from Satara, Sandip Sawant, attained martyrdom in Kashmir along with two other soldiers. In the last one month, seven to eight jawans from Maharashtra were killed in the line of duty. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is not responsible for this,” the Sena stated in an editorial in celebration mouthpiece “Saamana”.

The celebration additionally questioned whether or not the state of affairs in Kashmir has improved after the surgical strike and abrogation of Article 370 provisions.

The celebration, nevertheless, maintained that scrapping Article 370 was transfer.

India had performed the surgical strike on September 29, 2016, throughout the Line of Management (LoC) as a response to a terrorist assault on an Indian Military base in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir earlier that month.

With out naming the Centre, the Sena alleged, “Circulating news that only the Pakistanis were getting killed in Kashmir will not change the reality as tricolour-draped bodies of Indian soldiers, like Sawant, are reaching their respective villages.”

“There is a bloodshed along the Kashmir border and mounting anger among the families of martyred jawans. The perception that surgical strike will demoralise Pakistani terrorists has turned out to be an illusion. In fact, the (terror) attacks have increased,” it added.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led celebration accused the ruling BJP of boasting about straightening out Pakistan after the surgical strike.

“But has Pakistan been really straightened out? Rather Pakistan has been indulging in ceasefire violations along the LoC every day,” it added.

The Shiv Sena additionally questioned the federal government’s declare that the state of affairs in Kashmir was below management after the nullification of Article 370.

“It is good that Article 370 was scrapped. Before that, surgical strike was carried out in Pakistan. But has the situation in Kashmir improved? The terror attacks continue. It’s only that there is a control in reporting (these incidents),” it stated.

The Sena additionally alleged that there was no readability as to what was transpiring in Kashmir after the scrapping of Article 370 and solely the media stories of troopers sacrificing their lives have been popping out from that state.

In a veiled assault on the BJP, its erstwhile ally, the Sena, additionally accused it of exploiting the surgical strike for political good points.