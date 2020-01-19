Kashmiri chicken curry 

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal

18 January 2020

We love curry. Spices are nice antioxidants and turmeric’s anti-inflammatory impact is enhanced when served with pure fats and added black pepper. For a vegetarian model, you may swap the meat for halloumi or paneer cheese, add tofu or nuts reminiscent of cashew. Serve with small parts of brown rice and a pile of teamed inexperienced veg.

Serves Four

2 tbsp coconut oil

6 boneless, skinless hen thighs (round 600g), halved

1 massive onion, peeled and sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 lengthy inexperienced chilli, thinly sliced

25g recent root ginger, peeled and finely grated

2 tsp garam masala or medium curry powder

Four-6 cardamom pods, evenly crushed

1 tsp floor turmeric

100g floor almonds

2 tbsp full-fat dwell Greek yogurt (optionally available)

freshly chopped coriander and toasted flaked almonds, to serve

sea salt and black pepper

Warmth the oil in a big wide-based saucepan or flameproof casserole and gently fry the hen, onion, garlic, chilli and ginger, stirring commonly, for about 10 minutes or till the hen is evenly colored and the onion is softened.

Stir within the spices and cook dinner for 2 minutes extra, stirring continuously. Add the bottom almonds and 500ml chilly water, pinch of flaked sea salt and plenty of floor black pepper. Deliver to a simmer, stirring all of the whereas.