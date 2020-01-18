Kashmiri Pandits Tweet “Pledge to Return Home” With #HumWapasAayenge

With movies, Kashmiri Pandits say they hope to return to the Valley quickly.

New Delhi:

To mark the 30th anniversary of the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, members of the group took to social media to submit movies of themselves by narrating the “Hum Aayenge Apne Watan” dialogue from an upcoming flick, ”Shikara”, with the hope that they might return to their homeland sooner or later.

On January 19, 1990, lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits had been pressured to go away their houses within the Valley following a genocidal marketing campaign launched by the terrorists.

Theatre actor Chandan Sadhu participated within the marketing campaign and mentioned that Kashmiri Pandits have proven “unimaginable resilience” and hope to return to the Valley quickly.

“As Kashmiri Pandits complete 30 years in exile this weekend, let our cry for justice be finally noticed. We have shown unimaginable resilience, and today we resolve to return home. Kashmiri Pandit friends: please record this video statement and put it up with #HumWapasAayenge,” Mr Sadhu tweeted.

The hashtag #HumWapasAayenge is trending on Twitter as increasingly Kashmiri Pandits joined within the marketing campaign to relate the “Hum Aayenge Apne Watan” dialogue and a pledge to return to their houses.

Famous political commentator Sunanda Vashisht tweeted a throwback picture of herself and mentioned that resolve to return house has strengthened extra.

“I don’t have many pictures left of my childhood. Choosing between life and family albums is really no choice at all. When lives were rescued, family albums got left behind. 30 years have passed. Resolve to go back home has only strengthened. #HumWapasAayenge,” she tweeted.

Radio character Khushboo Mattoo tweeted a video repeating the dialogue from Shikara and tweeted, “Said this in a BBC interview three years back. And I am saying it again #HumWapasAayenge #Shikara.”

Journalist Rahul Pandita additionally took to his Twitter and captioned his submit saying, “30 years of exile from Kashmir. Let us now pledge that we will return home.”

The film “Shikara” chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley on the night time of January 19, 1990. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film will launch on February 7.

Many have supported the initiative and have expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandits.

In July final yr, House Minister Amit Shah mentioned within the Rajya Sabha that the central authorities is dedicated to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis again to the Valley saying a time will come when they are going to supply prayers on the well-known Kheer Bhawani temple.

“Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave Kashmir. Many of their shrines were demolished. Sufism was targeted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sufism used to talk about unity and harmony but they were attacked. No voice was raised in favour of Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis when they were brutally attacked. Sufis used to talk about the unity among Hindus and Muslims but they were forced to leave the Valley. Narendra Modi-led government is committed to bringing back Kashmiri Pandits,” he had mentioned.

The Mata Kheer Bhawani temple is among the holiest shrines of Kashmiri Pandits, positioned about 14 kilometres east of Srinagar.

Final September, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit group met the Prime Minister in Houston and thanked him for the historic choice to scrap Article 370 that gave particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi acknowledged the hardships endured by the group following their exodus from their ancestral homeland again in 1989-1990 resulting from militancy.

“You have suffered a lot, but the world is changing. We have to move ahead together and build a new Kashmir,” the Prime Minister had advised the delegation.

“I had a special interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Houston,” PM Modi had tweeted following the interplay.

In October, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar introduced that the Centre has determined to supply compensation of Rs 5.5 lakh every to five,300 displaced households from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who initially opted to maneuver outdoors Jammu and Kashmir however afterward returned.

These households had been earlier not noted within the rehabilitation package deal that was accredited by the Cupboard on November 30, 2016.

The Prime Minister had introduced a reconstruction plan for Jammu and Kashmir in November 2016. His plan included a rehabilitation package deal for a one-time settlement of 36,384 displaced individuals’ households of PoK-1947 and Chhamb.