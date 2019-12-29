Kashyap Wows Fans With His Rendition Of Bollywood Song, Saina Posts Video

Saina Nehwal, who celebrated her first wedding ceremony anniversary on December 18, took to Twitter to share a video of her husband Parupalli Kashyap singing successful Bollywood track “Ishq Sufiyana” from the film “The Dirty Picture” on Sunday. Within the video, Parupalli Kashyap could be seen showcasing his abilities with the mic in hand. Saina Nehwal captioned the video with three emojis. Kashyap’s singing abilities have been a brilliant hit on Twitter with followers flooding Saina’s submit with appreciatory tweets.

@parupallik pic.twitter.com/0Y7e89HkDQ — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 29, 2019

“Smashing it in different style,” a fan tweeted.

Smashing it in numerous model ! — Rohit Koul (@koulrohit2016) December 29, 2019

“Nice voice,” one other one joined in.

Good voice — Mayank Chauhan (@iammayank21) December 29, 2019

That is going viral .He does have a terrific voice . — Sriram (@sriram20) December 29, 2019

The couple bought married in Hyderabad final 12 months.

The 2 worldwide gamers have been coaching with nationwide badminton coach Pullela Gopichand since 2005 and reportedly dated for over 10 years, earlier than tying the knot in a personal ceremony in Hyderabad on December 14 final 12 months.

Saina, credited with popularising the game within the nation, created historical past by profitable nation’s first-ever particular person Olympic medal in badminton when she clinched bronze at 2012 London Olympics.

The ace shuttler needed to battle quite a few accidents all year long and in a bid to deal with her restoration, she pulled out of the upcoming season of Badminton Premier League.

Saina had began 2019 with a win over Carolina Marin on the Indonesia Masters however has did not win a single match since then.

The dip within the efficiency has seen her slip to quantity 11 within the BWF rankings.