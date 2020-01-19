Kasturi Shankar faces backlash for shutting down sexist Ajith fans; #DirtyKasthuriAunty trends on Twitter

Passenger drying his sneakers beneath air vent













Actress Kasturi Shankar is going through a backlash for shutting down sexist Ajith followers with a hashtag #dirtyajithfans. It irked followers are trolling her to hunt revenge, by trending #DirtyKasthuriAunty on Twitter.

An individual, who claimed himself to be Ajith fan, had abused Kasturi Shankar and made some sexist touch upon January 12. Every week after this, Kasthuri Shankar blasted him, by suggesting him to ask his mom or sister, if he needs a lady for intercourse. He shouldn’t be going outdoors for it.

Apart from sharing the screenshots of his abusive tweets, Kasturi Shankar wrote in Tamil on Sunday, “For cows heat would do and for men words would do but what to do for shit-eating worms who prides himself as an Ajith fan and spoiling his name. If you want a woman for sex instead of going outside why don’t you ask your mother or sister.”

Kasturi Shankar.Kasturi Shankar Twitter Account

Kasturi Shankar requested Twitter to some individuals for sexual abuse. The actress tweeted, “(Please copy-paste this message and RT max to report these creeps.) @twitterIndia, reporting these names for shameless sexually abusive posts on twitter. @arunjlAk @ananthpunk @redrevanth @dhanush_uyir @ThalaRa81733887 @Arunbala4398 @Ajiththomas_18.”

Thala Ajith is understood for his clear picture and so are a lot of his followers, who had been embarrassed together with her use of #dirtyajithfans, which began trending in India. Some followers of Ajith created #DirtyKasthuriAunty to counter her. This hashtag additionally picked up the fireplace and began tending on Twitter inside no time.

Kasturi Shankar tweeted the screenshot of #DirtyKasthuriAunty trending on Twitter in India. The actress slammed her trolls, by writing, “So proud of these #dirtyajithfans. Their only job? Sexual abuse and negative tagging on twitter. Instead of curbing the miscreants, you indulge in ganging up and collective bullying. Just proves how hopelessly dirty you are. #தமிழகத்தின்_தலயெழுத்து #தலவலி.”

Kasturi ShankarTwitter

Some followers expressed their disappointment over Kasturi Shankar focusing on Ajith and all his followers for one man abusing. They requested her to focus on the individuals who abuse her, however not all. A fan with the deal with @VinciJ6 replied. “As a genuine Ajith fan we stand by you condemning those scoundrels…but it seems you want to push us too into a common dirty Ajith fans tag. I hope no ulterior motive behind this to defame thala.”

Kasturi Shankar replied to the fan and mentioned she has additionally a variety of respect for Thala Ajith. The actress tweeted, “No brother. I do understand. I am also like you, a #respectfulajithFan. But definitely you and i are minority. The tweet is one week old, why no ajith fan took action? Those who are silent are guilty too.”