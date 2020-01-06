Kate Beckinsale Reportedly Spotted With Ex Pete Davidson’s Pal Machine Gun Kelly At ‘Multiple’ Golden Globes After Parties…

Who noticed this one coming?!

Kate Beckinsale has now apparently adopted up her transient (and inconceivable) relationship with Pete Davidson by… hanging out with the Saturday Night time Dwell star’s shut good friend, Machine Gun Kelly?! Whoa, wait, what?!

Based on a repot from DailyMail.com, the 46-year-old actress was noticed with MGK at “multiple” 2020 Golden Globes after events! The pair reportedly hit up two totally different Hollywood scorching spots on Sunday evening, and by the top of all of it, they left the second venue collectively in the identical automobile. Hmmm…

It’s doubly ironic that we’re reporting on this, in fact; first, Beckinsale had beforehand been tied to Davidson, and it’s at the very least a bit sudden to now see her hanging out with the SNL humorous man’s shut good friend! However much more ironic than that, it was final 12 months’s Golden Globes the place Beckinsale and Davidson acquired collectively within the first place!

Discuss a humorous coincidence… possibly the Golden Globes are simply Kate’s time to get down?! Not hatin’! Simply sayin’! LOLz!!!

” width=”536″> Kate Beckinsale is scorching AF! / (c) Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

As you’ll recall from all of our reporting on it final 12 months, Beckinsale and the 26-year-old comedian dated for 4 months after the Globes, in the end splitting in Could 2019. For Pete, the connection got here comparatively rapidly after his white-hot relationship with and engagement to Ariana Grande in 2018; these two had been collectively for about 5 months earlier than splitting proper on the finish of the 12 months. Beckinsale, then, was one thing of a rebound for him, although the 2 did final for fairly some time and gave the impression to be an excellent connection.

Pete made headlines extra lately when, throughout an episode of SNL, the late evening sketch present forged member introduced he was quickly to be headed to rehab on the episode which noticed Eddie Murphy host and Lizzo carry out.

Davidson made the announcement with a little bit of a humorous contact whereas sitting subsequent to Weekend Replace co-host Colin Jost, who confirmed a whole lot of help for the funnyman throughout what’s clearly been a troublesome time.

Now, although, it seems Kate has moved proper alongside to Pete’s pal, and issues could be… awkward? Or not? What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?? Ought to we be ready for some drama right here, or is all of it honest between exes and pals? What’s the rule on this one?!