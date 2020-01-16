Kate Middleton Says Prince William Doesn’t Want Anymore Kids!

Nicely, it’s official: we guess Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s royal household is full?

The 38-year-old royal mom of three spoke with leaders from varied religion and neighborhood teams at Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire on Wednesday, marking one in all her first public outings since information broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking a step again from their royal duties.

At one level throughout the look, the Duchess of Cambridge took a chance to allow us to all understand how her husband is feeling about having a fourth baby.

In keeping with Folks, the admission got here after an keen fan named Josh Macpalce chatted with Kate and famous he beforehand despatched greeting playing cards congratulating her on every of her youngsters’ births. She crushed the commoner’s dream of sending one other celebratory message when she defined Will’s stance:

“I don’t think William wants any more.”

Discover how she pins this choice solely on Will?! Maybe she’s nonetheless down!

As you certainly know, she and the Duke of Cambridge already share 1-year-old Prince Louis, Prince George, 6, and daughter Princess Charlotte, four. We’re glad their brood is so shut in age as a result of in response to this revelation, they’ll seemingly solely have one another (and cousin Archie Harrison, sometime!) to lean on going ahead.

The outlet additionally famous the mother and father had mentioned the potential for having a fourth child a couple of yr in the past when the couple toured Northern Eire collectively; the subject got here up when Will and Kate met a father named James Barr and his treasured 5-month-old child. On the time, Middleton gushed:

“He’s gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.”

Nevertheless, when requested if she’s able to have one other baby, she joked:

“I think William would be a little worried.”

We went from a nervous chance to a straight-up “no,” similar to that!

If Will had been to flip, one other son might imply one other male inheritor in line to take over the throne from Queen Elizabeth II and her successors sometime, however your complete Royal household has no scarcity of different urgent issues to take care of within the meantime. Like, repairing tensions amongst their already current members of the family!

Regardless of the plain tensions nonetheless looming after Meg and Harry’s large information, crowd member Rukshar Parveen instructed Folks that William “didn’t let it show that the drama had been going on” throughout Wednesday’s public outing:

“I love the Royal Family and I was really impressed with him.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us what you’re considering within the remark part (under)!