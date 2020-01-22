Kate Middleton steps out in a £349 tailored Massimo Dutti camel coat and new medallion necklace

By Jessica Rach For Mailonline

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared stylish in a £349 Massimo Dutti camel coat as she arrived in Cardiff at present.

Kate Middleton, 38, is within the Welsh Capital for her second go to throughout her 24 hour three-leg journey round Britain to launch a landmark survey on early childhood growth.

Reducing a trendy determine, the-mother-of three proved her love for tailor-made shapes as she stepped out within the buttoned wool and cashmere coat, teaming it with a poloneck jumper and £30 leopard print skirt from Zara.

Including an uncommon accent, Kate opted for a gold medallion pendant and Accessorise drop earrings.

Kate accomplished the look with black knee excessive Ralph Lauren boots, beforehand worn in December 2018 and wore her hair in unfastened curls round her face.

The Duchess’ leopard print skirt is at present on sale for £10, whereas the restricted version coat has dropped to £149.

The mother-of-three visited the Welsh capital this morning to attend a child sensory class on the Ely and Careau Youngsters’s Centre the place she’s going to hear concerning the assist that folks obtain.

The centre supplies assist companies to youngsters and their households and helps children with particular wants along with providing grownup training, parenting assist and neighborhood training groups.

Pictured contained in the venue, Kate was seen sporting £30 leopard print skirt from Zara with an elasticated waist, seen contained in the Careau Youngsters’s Centre

Open entry play, breakfast, after-school actions and vacation golf equipment are additionally housed within the centre, in addition to well being guests, speech and language therapists and companions similar to Certain Begin and Language and Play.

The centre additionally works with neighborhood companions such because the Salvation Military and Barnardo’s. Kate, who can even go to Surrey this afternoon, hopes her new initiative will set off ‘lasting change for generations’.

She kicked off her solo tour in Birmingham yesterday, the place she was elevating consciousness of the ballot 5 Huge Questions on the Underneath Fives – considered the most important of its form within the UK.